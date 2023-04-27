Delhi cab driver held for allegedly raping minor schoolgirl for a year

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 30-year-old man, who was working as a cab driver, was arrested on Wednesday by the Delhi Police for allegedly sexually assaulting a 6-year-old girl for over a period of one year as the former used to daily ferry the minor from her home to school.

The accused was identified as Mohd Azhar, a resident of Jait Pur. According to the police, the mother of the victim child reported to the police that she had engaged a cab driver to ferry her minor daughter to her school, Lady Irwin Senior Secondary School in Defence Colony.

“Today her daughter informed her that the driver of the cab Azhar has been touching her private parts inappropriately while ferrying her from school for the last about one year,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

Accordingly, based on the complaint, the police registered a case under section 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 6 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act at the Shaheen Bagh police station.

The accused has been arrested, the official said, adding further investigation into the case is on.

Reacting to the incident, Delhi Commission for Women chairperson Swati Maliwal said she will be issuing a notice to the Delhi Police in this regard. “Extremely shameful! DCW is issuing a notice to the police. Strongest action will be ensured,” she said.

