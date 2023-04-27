Home Cities Delhi

Delhi govt issues advisory on vector-borne diseases 

The directorate of education has also suggested schools appoint a nodal officer responsible for the activities related to the prevention of diseases.

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Directorate of Education on Wednesday issued an advisory to all school heads in regard to the prevention and control of vector-borne diseases like Dengue, Chikungunya and Malaria, stating that the season of occurrence of vector-borne diseases in Delhi has started and it may take epidemic proportions if measures will not be taken. 

“Prevention is the best method to control any disease. In order to control and prevent the outbreak of dengue chikungunya and malaria, it is essential to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes and students should be made aware of this,” read the notice issued by the directorate of education. 

The directorate of education has also suggested schools appoint a nodal officer responsible for the activities related to the prevention of diseases. It has been suggested that a nodal officer be appointed in each school who will be responsible for all the activities being carried out. 

Also, the schools have been asked to display the name, address, contact/ mobile no. etc of nodal officers for vector-borne diseases on the notice board. Regular checking of school buildings has also been suggested in a systematic manner during which coolers, flower pots, bird pots, water containers, any scrap, stagnant water and other possible breeding sites will be checked thoroughly for ensuring no possibility of mosquito breeding.

“Comprehensive awareness campaign to be made for staff members in schools about prevention and control of vector-borne diseases. Also to ensure that school premises are mosquito free display dos and don’ts on the notice board and other prominent places in the school premises,” read the notice.

The directorate of education also stated that pictorials/ handouts may be distributed among the students, zonal DHOs and concerned malaria circle in charge may be contacted for any help regarding mosquito control breeding and all the DDE districts are requested to submit the compliance report by August 2023.  

The head of schools may also depute class teacher/ any assigned teacher to share the awareness instructions with the students, it said.

