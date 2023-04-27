Home Cities Delhi

HC sets aside Delhi University order debarring student over screening of BBC documentary

The court cannot sustain the impugned order dated March 10, 2023. The impugned order is set aside. The admission of the petitioner is restored. Necessary consequences will follow, the judge ordered. 

Published: 27th April 2023 01:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:54 AM   |  A+A-

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court on Thursday set aside Delhi University’s order that debarred a Congress student wing leader for a year from taking examinations for his alleged role in screening of a banned BBC documentary, India: The Modi Question, related to the 2002 Godhra riots which was critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi who was then Gujarat CM.

Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav noted that the action against Lokesh Chugh, a PhD scholar and NSUI national secretary was in violation of the principle of natural justice and the university’s order was passed without offering him an opportunity of hearing his explanation.

“The court cannot sustain the impugned order dated March 10, 2023. The impugned order is set aside. The admission of the petitioner is restored. Necessary consequences will follow,” Justice Kaurav ordered.
The court clarified since the debarment order was being set aside for non-adherence to the principle of natural justice, the university is free to take action against the petitioner in accordance with the procedure.

Opposing Chugh, Attorney General (AG) R. Venkataramani, who appeared on behalf of DU, said the petitioner has approached the court with “unclean hands” and had made a “completely false” statement that he was not present at the time of the screening.

He said a committee was constituted to look into the incident and the petitioner, who was served a show-cause notice, was given an opportunity to explain his conduct. The court observed the committee’s report records its findings but “does not deal with the explanation, if any, given by the petitioner” and the minutes of the meeting clearly indicate the petitioner’s presence but the “clarification given by him has not been mentioned or dealt with”. It said there is no consideration of the submissions by the petitioner in the debarment order and he was also not specifically asked to explain the allegations.

The perusal of impugned order indicates certain events that have taken place and as to whether petitioner was present at the time of screening of banned BBC documentary or not, it is not reflected,” the court said.
“The petitioner has not been specifically called upon to explain the allegations which form part of the impugned order. The reasons are necessary to be assigned by the administrative authority,” stated the court.
Senior advocate Kapil Sibal appeared for the petitioner. He argued that the debarment order cannot be sustained for non-compliance with the principle of natural justice and DU cannot “supplement” reasons behind it at this stage.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi Court Delhi University BBC Documentary
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp