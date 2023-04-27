L-G approval to create 244 posts of school principal to deal with shortage

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the creation of 244 additional posts of principals in city government-run schools, officials said on Wednesday. These posts were proposed to be abolished by the education department since they had been lying vacant for more than five years.

The decision has been taken after the revival of 126 posts of principals, the L-G approved in February this year. Officials said that these additional posts would help the woefully short-staffed education department.

These posts will now be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being filled as per their prescribed recruitment rules, they added.

While approving the revival of 126 posts in February, the L-G had asked the education department to submit a proposal for the creation of additional 244 posts of principals, after getting a comprehensive study conducted by the AR Department, in consultation with the services department, officials said.

The education department had categorized the 126 posts (cleared earlier) as “deemed abolished” while the 244 posts cleared now were put into “considered abolished.” A senior official said that these 370 posts (126 deemed abolished posts and 244 considered abolished posts) were supposed to have been filled in through promotion as per the Recruitment Rules, by the Directorate of Education from the year 2013-14 to 2019.

However, none of these posts in the Delhi education department was filled, inviting provisions for abolishing them, he added. Government Rules provide for posts lying vacant for more than two years to be considered as “deemed abolished” and for those lying vacant for more than five years to be “considered abolished”.

NEW DELHI: Delhi Lieutenant Governor (L-G) VK Saxena has approved the creation of 244 additional posts of principals in city government-run schools, officials said on Wednesday. These posts were proposed to be abolished by the education department since they had been lying vacant for more than five years. The decision has been taken after the revival of 126 posts of principals, the L-G approved in February this year. Officials said that these additional posts would help the woefully short-staffed education department. These posts will now be sent to the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) for being filled as per their prescribed recruitment rules, they added. While approving the revival of 126 posts in February, the L-G had asked the education department to submit a proposal for the creation of additional 244 posts of principals, after getting a comprehensive study conducted by the AR Department, in consultation with the services department, officials said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The education department had categorized the 126 posts (cleared earlier) as “deemed abolished” while the 244 posts cleared now were put into “considered abolished.” A senior official said that these 370 posts (126 deemed abolished posts and 244 considered abolished posts) were supposed to have been filled in through promotion as per the Recruitment Rules, by the Directorate of Education from the year 2013-14 to 2019. However, none of these posts in the Delhi education department was filled, inviting provisions for abolishing them, he added. Government Rules provide for posts lying vacant for more than two years to be considered as “deemed abolished” and for those lying vacant for more than five years to be “considered abolished”.