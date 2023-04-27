Home Cities Delhi

MCD to set up shelters for stray dogs

A proposal in this regard is in the nascent stage but several meetings are underway. The aim is to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs in the city, said officials.

Published: 27th April 2023 09:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th April 2023 09:11 AM

Stray Dogs

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Municipal Corporation of Delhi is considering to set up stray dog shelters amid an increase in dog bite incidents, officials said on Wednesday and noted that 75 per cent of the canines have been immunised against rabies and sterilised.

A proposal in this regard is in the nascent stage but several meetings are underway. The aim is to ensure 100 per cent sterilisation of stray dogs in the city, said officials. After being sterilised and immunised against rabies, the canines are released in the same area from where they had been picked up, the official said.

“There has been an increase in dog bite incidents in the city in the past six months. People are very upset with the menace of dogs. We are looking into preparing a policy in this regard. We have held several meetings and are considering building shelters for these dogs,” said the official.

Comments

