People won’t forgive AAP’s insensitivity: BJP leader

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Scores of Delhi BJP workers on Wednesday gathered around the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal and raised slogans against him for allegedly spending nearly Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his bungalow.

The leaders said that splashing Rs 45 crore on the CM’s house renovation during the Covid shows how insensitive Kejriwal is. People are pained to see that the CM spent public money on his residence at a time when people were dying due to lack of oxygen, medicines and hospital beds.

They said that the figure of expenditure on Kejriwal’s bungalow is not complete and it may run upto Rs 75 crore as already we know that an additional Rs 11 crore has been spent on the construction of a swimming pool in the CM House.

Former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel said he has been in politics for over four decades but has never seen any CM splash public money on converting his or her government bungalow into a palace like Kejriwal has done.

He said the people of Delhi will never forgive Kejriwal for his insensitivity and totally reject the Aam Aadmi Party in the next polls.

NEW DELHI: Scores of Delhi BJP workers on Wednesday gathered around the residence of CM Arvind Kejriwal and raised slogans against him for allegedly spending nearly Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his bungalow. The leaders said that splashing Rs 45 crore on the CM’s house renovation during the Covid shows how insensitive Kejriwal is. People are pained to see that the CM spent public money on his residence at a time when people were dying due to lack of oxygen, medicines and hospital beds. They said that the figure of expenditure on Kejriwal’s bungalow is not complete and it may run upto Rs 75 crore as already we know that an additional Rs 11 crore has been spent on the construction of a swimming pool in the CM House.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Former Delhi BJP president Vijay Goel said he has been in politics for over four decades but has never seen any CM splash public money on converting his or her government bungalow into a palace like Kejriwal has done. He said the people of Delhi will never forgive Kejriwal for his insensitivity and totally reject the Aam Aadmi Party in the next polls.