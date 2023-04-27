'Shambolic' state of affairs in 47 Delhi govt schools

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: As many as 47 government schools in northeast Delhi have been having a tough time due to lack of adequate classrooms and other essential facilities. Children of Classes 6th, 7th and 8th are made to attend classes only for two hours daily while Class 9th and 10th students are called on alternative days.

North East Delhi unit of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) organised “Ghanti Bajao, Kejriwal Sarkar Ko Jaago” on the deplorable condition of schools. Hundreds of students along with their families participated in the protest. A demand letter regarding the issues was also prepared and sent to the Education Minister and the Chief Minister.

DYFI Delhi State Secretary Aman Saini said, “CM Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet roam around the world and claim they have prioritised education. But in reality, the government is openly violating the Right to Education Act. The law states that there must be at least 7.5 hours of study per day, and the student-teacher ratio must be 1:30. But schools in northeast district have only one teacher and 50 to 80 students.”

He added, “Some schools operate under an odd-even schedule and have two-hour classes. The number of students enrolled in most government schools in northeast Delhi is several times higher than the facilities available.”

Nusrat, treasurer of DYF questioned, “Why discrimination against the students studying in government schools of North-East Delhi? Why are they being denied the right to better education?” Janwadi Naujawan Sabha of India started a campaign to improve the education of North East Delhi.

Some improvements were seen after the launch of the campaign such as classes starting full-time in some schools, but the agitation will continue until the condition improves, said the agitators.

