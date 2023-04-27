Sisodia at helm of liquor policy scam, CBI tells Delhi HC

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Opposing the bail plea of former Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is behind the bars for three months in the alleged liquor policy scam case, the Central Bureau of Investigation on Wednesday told the Delhi High Court that the case is a ‘deep-rooted conspiracy’.

Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S V Raju, appearing for CBI, submitted that the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22 was manipulated to favour cartelisation and monopolisation in liquor trade while Sisodia and AAP communication overseer and businessman Vijay Nair were the main conspirators.

“It is a deep-rooted conspiracy. It is not as simple as depicted by them. Yesterday, we filed the charge sheet in the case. Cognizance is yet to be taken,” the ASG said. In his plea, the AAP politician pointed out the other accused who got the relief, arguing he is not in a position to influence the witnesses in the case or tamper with evidence.

During the hearing, Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma asked the probe agency to explain to him the whole scam for his understanding. The CBI said the accused wanted to make money but at the same time wanted to show that they were transparent which they were not.

“It was a fraud, a scam whereby money was to be made. But they wanted to show they are transparent. Manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of liquor were all connected. The involvement of Manish Sisodia was at the helm of all things,” the CBI counsel argued.

The ASG said no discussion was done on the policy and it was not approved by the Delhi L-G. He added that the new policy was implemented as it was not possible to generate kickbacks in the previous policy.

“Manish Sisodia in conspiracy with other accused formed the policy which was not approved by the L-G,” he said. Asking the CBI to file a short note on its submissions, the High Court listed the matter for further hearing on Friday.

