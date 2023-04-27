Wrestlers protest: Book police officials refusing to lodge FIR, says DCW chief

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has recommended the Delhi Police to register an FIR against police officials who failed to register an FIR in the matter of sexual harassment with women wrestlers.

“The Delhi Police has failed to register an FIR in the current matter despite serious allegations of sexual harassment by the complainants (who include a minor). The police is duty bound as per law to urgently register an FIR in the matter and ensure the safety of the survivors,” said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

She said that an FIR should be registered in the matter immediately and strict action should be taken against accused persons including Delhi Police officials and other officers. Notably, the women's commission received a complaint regarding sexual harassment of women wrestlers by WFI chief Brij Bhushan Singh.

“The complainant has informed the commission that several women wrestlers including a minor have alleged that the Wrestling Federation of India chief has indulged in the crime of sexual harassment against them,” the DCW said.

It added that the commission has received a fresh complaint from the wrestlers in which they have accused two persons, a Dronacharya Awardee coach and General Secretary, Haryana Wrestling Association for allegedly making threatening calls to some of the survivors and their families. In the representation, the complainant has further alleged that the Delhi Police revealed the identities of the complainants as they have been receiving threat calls after filing the complaint with the Delhi Police.

Pertinent to mention here that from Sunday, India’s top wrestlers, including Olympic medallists Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik and double World Championships medallist Vinesh Phogat, are protesting at the Jantar Mantar. “The players have been repeatedly saying that they have been subjected to harassment. We are sitting here after putting everything — our game and our family’s life on stake,” said Sakshi Malik.

She said that for the past three months, they have been going through “extreme mental torture” just to get justice for their fellow players.”This is the question of the dignity of women players. Our girls bring medals at international levels and if they are not safe then we can easily assume the condition of other girls,” Malik said.

‘Report not satisfactory’

The wrestlers also pointed out that the report of the oversight committee formed by the sports ministry too was not satisfactory. They said that, despite their repeated request, they have not been given an audience.

