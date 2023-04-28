Ask students seeking admission to take no-drugs pledge: L-G to Delhi universities 

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In a step towards zero tolerance against the drugs menace, L-G VK Saxena has directed the Chief Secretary to make it mandatory for all students applying for admission in schools, colleges and universities under the Delhi government to undertake ‘e-pledge against drugs’ as a pre-requisite for admission.

Besides, the Excise Department has been told to incorporate ‘e-pledge against drugs’ in the license criteria for all restaurants, pubs, etc. Any such establishment found selling or facilitating drugs on their premises,

shall be liable for cancellation of their licenses, according to a statement released from the L-G House.

Government agencies have also been told to make ‘e-pledge’ mandatory for applicants in the public amusement policy, which is being drafted. The decisions were taken in a meeting of the State Level Committee of National Narcotics Coordination (NCORD) which Saxena chaired on Thursday, it said.

“The Lt. Governor, V.K. Saxena today chaired the 5th meeting and issued strict instructions to make Delhi ‘drug-free’, with active participation of all stakeholder agencies of the State and the Central Government. Noting that drug trafficking was not merely a petty criminal act but an international design to weaken the country, he exhorted the law enforcing agencies to work in a mission mode to fight this menace,” the statement read.

