BJP intensifies attack on Delhi CM over bungalow renovation cost

NEW DELHI: The Delhi BJP has intensified its attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged incurring of extravagant expenses for his bungalow’s beautification. The party staged a protest near Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines, north Delhi, where they installed a prototype of the CM’s bungalow.

Drawing a parallel between Mohammad Ghaznavi and Kejriwal, BJP leader Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said, “Delhi was looted by Mohammad Ghaznavi to Ghori, from the British to the Congress and today Kejriwal is not only looting Delhi but has also ruining Delhi.”

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari, were present at the demonstration. The BJP has alleged that Kejriwal spent around Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence during the Covid period. It termed his bungalow as a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and called for his resignation from the CM’s post on moral grounds.

AAP hits back, to stage protest today

New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it would protest against the “fourth-pass king” on Friday, accusing him of wasting taxpayer money on his luxuries. Without taking any names, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “The public’s hard-earned tax money is being spent on the luxuries of the fourth-pass king. A total of Rs 1,300 crore was spent on his palace while the beautification of his old house was done at Rs 90 crore”.

He added, “The nation has been pushed into a state of doom, with people lining up for ‘Udhaar’ cards instead of Aadhar cards.” Kejriwal, reacting for the first time over the issue, shared a video on his Twitter handle saying: “Delhi public’s answer to the BJP. What does Delhi public say on the row over Rs 45 crore spent on Kejriwal’s bungalow.” The AAP claims that the CM’s bungalow was built in 1942 and needed extensive repairs.

