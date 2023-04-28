Home Cities Delhi

BJP intensifies attack on Delhi CM over bungalow renovation cost

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari, were present at the demonstration.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:24 AM   |  A+A-

A BJP worker poses against a prototype of the CM’s bungalow during a protest held on Thursday | Parveen Negi

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi BJP has intensified its attack on Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over the alleged incurring of extravagant expenses for his bungalow’s beautification. The party staged a protest near Kejriwal’s residence in Civil Lines, north Delhi, where they installed a prototype of the CM’s bungalow. 

Drawing a parallel between Mohammad Ghaznavi and Kejriwal, BJP leader Ramveer Singh Bidhuri said, “Delhi was looted by Mohammad Ghaznavi to Ghori, from the British to the Congress and today Kejriwal is not only looting Delhi but has also ruining Delhi.” 

Senior Delhi BJP leaders, including party president Virendra Sachdeva, BJP MPs Harsh Vardhan and Manoj Tiwari, were present at the demonstration. The BJP has alleged that Kejriwal spent around Rs 45 crore on the renovation of his official residence during the Covid period. It termed his bungalow as a ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and called for his resignation from the CM’s post on moral grounds.

AAP hits back, to stage protest today
New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) announced that it would protest against the “fourth-pass king” on Friday, accusing him of wasting taxpayer money on his luxuries. Without taking any names, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said, “The public’s hard-earned tax money is being spent on the luxuries of the fourth-pass king. A total of Rs 1,300 crore was spent on his palace while the beautification of his old house was done at Rs 90 crore”.

He added, “The nation has been pushed into a state of doom, with people lining up for ‘Udhaar’ cards instead of Aadhar cards.” Kejriwal, reacting for the first time over the issue, shared a video on his Twitter handle saying: “Delhi public’s answer to the BJP. What does Delhi public say on the row over Rs 45 crore spent on Kejriwal’s bungalow.” The AAP claims that the CM’s bungalow was built in 1942 and needed extensive repairs.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi BJP Arvind Kejriwal bungalow renovation cost
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp