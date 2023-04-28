Home Cities Delhi

Cattle trade case: ED gets custody of TMC leader Anubrata Mondal's daughter

Sukanya, a primary school teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED following her questioning.

Trinamool leader Anubrata Mondal after his arrest by the CBI in connection with a cattle smuggling case, at Bolpur in Birbhum district of Bengal (Photo | PTI )

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Sukanya Mondal, the daughter of Trinamool Congress leader Anubrata Mondal, who was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) for her alleged role in cross-border illegal cattle trade case, was remanded to three days custody by the probe agency by a court.She is already in judicial custody in a money laundering case related to Indo-Bangladesh cattle smuggling. 

Sukanya, a primary school teacher in West Bengal’s Birbhum district, was arrested on Wednesday by the ED following her questioning. She was produced before Special Judge Raghubir Singh of the Rouse Avenue Court on Thursday. The judge sent her to the custody of the federal agency till April 30.

During the hearing, Special Public Prosecutor Nitesh Rana sought her custody saying she was required to be confronted with evidence and the co-accused, including her father. The judge said Sukanya’s custody was also required to trace the proceeds of the crime and establish the money trail and the modus operandi.
Anubrata Mondal, the former Birbhum district president of the Trinamool Congress, was arrested by the CBI for his alleged involvement in cattle smuggling and was named in the chargesheet.

He was subsequently arrested by the ED. In December last year, the ED attached 32 properties worth more than Rs 1.58 crore belonging to Anubrata Mondal’s former bodyguard Sehegal Hossain. The ED said Hossain was a “close confidant of Anubrata Mondal and one of the prominent members of this whole smuggling racket operating across the India-Bangladesh border.”

