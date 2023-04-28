Delhi L-G urged to probe razing of 15th Century monument by ex-Jal Board chief

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva on Thursday wrote a letter to the L-G Delhi VK Saxena seeking a high-level investigation into the alleged demolition of a 15th Century ASI protected monument at Jal Vihar in Delhi and the illegal construction of Delhi Jal Board’s ex-CEO-’s bungalow in its place.

The letter came after news erupted of the demolition of an Archaeology Survey of India (ASI)-protected monument ‘Mahal’ at Jal Vihar in Delhi and in its place, DJB will reconstruct a 600 metres bungalow.

Drawing L-G’s attention to this matter, Sachdeva wrote in the letter, “It’s shocking that DJB carried out this blatant act of demolishing a protected monument during the Covid phase of 2021 and thereafter speedily got constructed a 600 metres Bungalow thereupon.”

He expressed surprise at how Rs 15 crore budget was sanctioned for it as well.

In this regard, Sachdeva asked for the investigation role of then CEO Udit Prakash and his then Minister In-charge Satyendar Jain, who allegedly sanctioned the construction funds. Sachdeva added that it is surprising that DJB fearlessly demolished the protected monument without the approval of the ASI, Delhi Urban Arts Commission or the then-relevant South Delhi Municipal Corporation for the construction of the Bungalow.

“The revelation a day after a similar revelation of Rs. 45 crores beautification scam of CM’s Bungalow speaks volumes of the insensitivity of the part of Kejriwal govt,” he added.

