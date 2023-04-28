Home Cities Delhi

Peanut power: A quick, healthy snack to satisfy your cravings

A handful of peanuts makes for an easy, healthy snack, and provides healthy fats, which are good for the brain, heart and skin. Just don’t salt them...

Published: 28th April 2023

A tablespoonful of peanut butter contains almost 100 calories.

By Deepika Rathod
Express News Service

Many clients reach out to me to find out what they can have as a quick snack. They want something that is not too heavy on the body but, at the same time, satiates a craving. My answer to them is a handful of peanuts. It is one of the finest snacks, easily available, and doesn’t drastically affect your appetite so you don’t end up missing your next meal. Just keep in mind that it is important your peanuts are salt-free, plain, and roasted. Commercial trail mixes have hydrogenated fats and salt preservatives, which have a negative impact on the body. People think that peanuts are bad for them if they have them daily, but if we have a handful of peanuts a day, it will provide the body with proteins, antioxidants, and good fats—all good for the heart, skin, brain, hormonal health, antioxidants, etc.

Peanuts contain biotin and we all know that this is fantastic for hair growth. So, people who have hair fall or alopecia can add a handful of peanuts daily to improve Zinc and a Vitamin-B deficiency.  Apart from this, peanuts are also rich in copper, folate, manganese, and a few other minerals as well, which is required for growth and development. This is why pregnant women need to take it in moderation for a growing foetus. Peanuts are rich in resveratrol, which is also found in red grapes, wine, etc. It is a compound that has properties that are anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, and anti-carcinogenic in nature, all of which are good for the immune system.

Like any other nuts and seeds, peanuts have phytic acid in their outer covering, which is an antinutrient property that blocks absorption of nutrients such as zinc and iron in your system. This is why it is important to have peanuts either soaked or roasted to enhance its digestion and absorption without any bloating issues.

Many people have noticed sugar or savoury food cravings, particularly in the evening, around 4-6pm. That is because this is when the metabolism changes and sugars tend to dip—so we crave to eat something that will provide instant energy and improved sugar levels. Instead of bingeing on junk food, try a handful of peanuts with roasted chana (chickpea)  to balance protein or puffed rice, mixed vegetables, and roasted peanut bhel.

It is important to remember when we say peanuts are good for you, that you don’t overdo it. Even if it is healthy, eating too much can make you put on weight. Peanuts can also cause allergies in a few people, so it is better to avoid them in this case. Avoid salted nuts or salted peanuts because salt excites neurotransmitter’s in the brain making you eat more and excess salt is not good for your BP, heart, or body, as it leads to water retention. So let’s be mindful and enjoy peanuts in moderation.

Deepika Rathod
Chief Nutrition 
Officer, Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems. The writer is a clinical nutritionist with a focus on healthy lifestyle choices.

