Rain brings relief to Delhi residents; more likely today

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to India Meteorological Department.

The minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 27 per cent. Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzle in the evening.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively.

The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the “poor” (215) category around 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An Air Quality Index between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

