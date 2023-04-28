Home Cities Delhi

Rain brings relief to Delhi residents; more likely today

The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to India Meteorological Department. 

Published: 28th April 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi rains, NEw delhi rain, June 28, 2018 | PTI photo

Image used for representational purpose only. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The national capital on Thursday recorded a maximum temperature of 38.4 degrees Celsius, a notch below the season’s average, according to India Meteorological Department. 

The minimum temperature settled at 20.7 degrees Celsius, three notches below the normal, while relative humidity oscillated between 62 per cent and 27 per cent. Parts of the national capital witnessed drizzle in the evening.

A generally cloudy sky with light rain has been forecast for Friday while maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to hover around 38 degrees Celsius and 19 degrees Celsius respectively. 
The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) on Thursday was recorded in the “poor” (215) category around 7 pm, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

An Air Quality Index between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi rains Delhi temperature
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp