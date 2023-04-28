Home Cities Delhi

Reserve 30 per cent reclaimed land for dense forest: NGT panel

In February, the NGT constituted the committee with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena as its head. The panel submitted its report on Monday.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:30 AM   |  A+A-

TheNational Green Tribunal.(File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  One-third of reclaimed land from dump sites in Delhi should be reserved for dense forest and an equal area must be earmarked for integrated waste management facilities, an NGT panel has recommended.

The solid-waste monitoring committee of the National Green Tribunal, which recently held a review meeting, asked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi, the Delhi Development Authority and the forest department to submit a detailed action plan within a month about proper utilisation of the reclaimed land. In February, the NGT constituted the committee with Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena as its head. The panel submitted its report on Monday.

The panel has also asked for a web portal to be developed by June 30 to show the daily generation of waste, collection, recycling, processing and disposal at the dump sites. “The online feed shall also be made available to the Urban Development Department of GNCTD, DPCC and CPCB,” the panel recommended.

It was also decided that MCD, NDMC and DCB should carry out a third-party audit of solid waste management, including segregation, collection, transportation, recycling, processing and disposal at dump site through an independent and reputed expert agency, the panel said.

“It was further decided that MCD, NDMC and DCB shall award the work within a fortnight and shall complete the audit by 30 September 2023,” it said.

