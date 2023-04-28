Home Cities Delhi

Rs 517 crore earmarked to develop mandis in Delhi: Development Minister Gopal Rai

The board has given the green signal to a budget of Rs 517.94 crore for the development of Delhi’s mandis, Rai added.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:39 AM

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi Development Minister Gopal Rai on Thursday said that the government has approved a budget of over Rs 517 crore for the development of mandis in the upcoming financial year of 2023-24. He made the announcement after a high-level board meeting was held at the Delhi Secretariat. 

Rai said, “The board has given the green signal to a budget of Rs 517.94 crore for the development of Delhi’s mandis. For the financial year 2023-24, the board has allocated approximately Rs 206.37 crore to APMC, Azadpur; Rs 17.40 crore to Fruit and Vegetables Market, Ghazipur; Rs 16.31 crore to FP & EMC Ghazipur; Rs 8.50 crore to Flower Market; Rs 9.70 crore to APMC Keshopur; Rs 43.02 crore to APMC, Narela; Rs 4.42 crore to APMC, Najafgarh and Rs 202.19 crore to the Delhi Agricultural Marketing Board.”

Rai continued, “Along with development of the Tikri Khampur wholesale mandi, the Fruit and Vegetables mandi, and the Poultry Market at Ghazipur, the renovation of the Ghazipur Flower Market will also be done.” 

