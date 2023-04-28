Seven new Covid deaths in Delhi, 865 fresh cases

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi reported seven Covid-related fatalities for the second consecutive day on Thursday and registered 865 fresh cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent, according to data furnished by the city health department.

With the fresh cases and fatalities, the national capital’s caseload climbed to 20,37,061 and the death toll rose to 26,620. Of the seven fatalities, Covid was the primary cause of death in three cases, the health department said in its bulletin.

The fresh cases emerged from 5,117 tests, including 3,599 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, it said. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 4,279. Of these, 3,143 patients are in home isolation, it added. Only 296 of the 7,974 COVID-19 beds in the national capital are occupied at present, the data showed.

