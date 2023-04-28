Sextortion, online fraud common in Delhi NCR: IPS Triveni Singh

By Express News Service

With the advancement of technology, people are at risk of cybercrime. People using the internet and other digital means need to be cautious about cyber fraud. Massive awareness campaigns and knowledge about the latest technologies are the need of the hour to protect individuals, organizations, and companies, says Prof. Triveni Singh, IPS, in a talk with Anup Verma. Excerpts:

What are the patterns of cybercrime in Delhi & NCR?

In the national capital and its adjoining cities like Noida and Gurugram, we are seeing cyber crimes pertaining to sextortion, online shopping fraud, customer service-related frauds, and service-related frauds. Sextortion is a serious crime that involves extorting money by threatening to publicize someone’s private and sensitive material. Online shopping fraud through e-commerce portals is also on the rise.

Are handling cases related to Cyber Fraud in IT city Noida and Delhi a major challenge?

There is no such challenge to crack cases of Cyber Crimes in Delhi NCR cities as there is a proper coordination between the law enforcement agencies of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The MHA has established Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) which facilitates our operation.

How many cases of Cyber Crime have you handled with the Delhi Police teams? Kindly share some details.

Whether it’s Noida, Gurugram, Delhi, or Mathura, we have been solving cases with the help of local teams. In Noida, we have busted many call centre frauds. In Gurugram, we have eliminated several gangs involved in e-commerce portal fraud. In Delhi and Mathura, we have dealt with various online frauds.

Tell us a little more about cybercrimes against individuals?

Cases against individuals are like sharing of one time password (OTP), mail hacking, GooglePay hacking, Social Media (SM) sites hacking, etc in which the criminals target a male or female individual.

Today, are there any robust Cybercrime laws in India?

Of course, Cybercrime laws are robust in India, but the punishment provisions should be more stringent.

What is Vishing? Is Delhi NCR affected due to Vishing?

Vishing is a crime against individuals in which the criminals commit frauds with people over the phone.

What are the major challenges you face while handling the cases since Cyber Criminals use the latest techniques/technologies to commit them?

To solve Cyber related cases and to neutralise the criminals, we also use the latest technologies. We keep studying about the trends, procuring required tools/instruments and going through sessions. It is an ongoing process.

