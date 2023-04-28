Home Cities Delhi

Sextortion, online fraud common in Delhi NCR: IPS Triveni Singh

With the advancement of technology, people are at risk of cybercrime. People using the internet and other digital means need to be cautious about cyber frauds.

Published: 28th April 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Prof. Triveni Singh, IPS

Prof. Triveni Singh, IPS

By Express News Service

With the advancement of technology, people are at risk of cybercrime. People using the internet and other digital means need to be cautious about cyber fraud. Massive awareness campaigns and knowledge about the latest technologies are the need of the hour to protect individuals, organizations, and companies, says Prof. Triveni Singh, IPS, in a talk with Anup Verma.  Excerpts:

What are the patterns of cybercrime in Delhi & NCR? 
In the national capital and its adjoining cities like Noida and Gurugram, we are seeing cyber crimes pertaining to sextortion, online shopping fraud, customer service-related frauds, and service-related frauds. Sextortion is a serious crime that involves extorting money by threatening to publicize someone’s private and sensitive material. Online shopping fraud through e-commerce portals is also on the rise.

Are handling cases related to Cyber Fraud in IT city Noida and Delhi a major challenge?
There is no such challenge to crack cases of Cyber Crimes in Delhi NCR cities as there is a proper coordination between the law enforcement agencies of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. The MHA has established Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C) which facilitates our operation.

How many cases of Cyber Crime have you handled with the Delhi Police teams? Kindly share some details. 
Whether it’s Noida, Gurugram, Delhi, or Mathura, we have been solving cases with the help of local teams. In Noida, we have busted many call centre frauds. In Gurugram, we have eliminated several gangs involved in e-commerce portal fraud. In Delhi and Mathura, we have dealt with various online frauds. 

Tell us a little more about cybercrimes against individuals? 
Cases against individuals are like sharing of one time password (OTP), mail hacking, GooglePay hacking, Social Media (SM) sites hacking, etc in which the criminals target a male or female individual.

Today, are there any robust Cybercrime laws in India?
Of course, Cybercrime laws are robust in India, but the punishment provisions should be more stringent.

What is Vishing? Is Delhi NCR affected due to Vishing? 
Vishing is a crime against individuals in which the criminals commit frauds with people over the phone.

What are the major challenges you face while handling the cases since Cyber Criminals use the latest techniques/technologies to commit them? 
To solve Cyber related cases and to neutralise the criminals, we also use the latest technologies. We keep studying about the trends, procuring required tools/instruments and going through sessions. It is an ongoing process.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
cybercrime online shopping fraud Gurugram Sextortion
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp