Two men bludgeon Class 8 boy to death, dump body in drain at Delhi's Badarpur

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Class-8 student of an MCD school was allegedly bludgeoned to death by two men who dumped the body in a drain in southeast Delhi’s Badarpur area, police said on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Saurabh (12), a resident of the Bilaspur camp in Molarband village. He was a student of an MCD-run school at Tajpur Pahari, police said. Around 8.20 pm on Thursday, a PCR call was received at the Badarpur Police Station, informing that a schoolboy was killed by two men, police said.

When a police team reached the spot between the Khatushyam park and Tajpur Road village, the body of the boy in a school uniform was found lying in a drain. A schoolbag containing textbooks and other study material was also found. At a distance of about six yards from the schoolbag, blood-stained stones and a blood-stained cotton towel were also found, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) Rajesh Deo said.

The scene of crime was photographed and the exhibits were taken into possession, he added. On an inspection, multiple head injuries, apparently caused by a blunt object, were noticed. The presence of the blood-stained stones indicated that the stones were possibly used in the commission of the crime, the officer said. The body has been shifted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences mortuary for post-mortem and efforts are on to identify the assailants, the DCP said.

Schoolbag, blood stained towel found at site

The body of the boy in a school uniform was found lying in a drain along with a schoolbag containing textbooks. Blood-stained stones and a blood-stained cotton towel were also found.

