Delhi excise policy case: AAP leader Manish Sisodia's judicial custody extended

Jaison Wilson By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A Delhi court on Saturday extended till May 28 the judicial custody of AAP leader Manish Sisodia in a money laundering case related to an alleged excise scam.

Special judge MK Nagpal extended the judicial custody of the former Delhi deputy CM in the money laundering case being probed by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).

Addressing the media while leaving the court, Sisodia said, “No matter how hard he tries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be able to stop Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s work in Delhi.”

A day before, the same judge had denied bail to Sisodia in the case, observing that the central agency has been able to show a ‘genuine and prima facie case’ for the AAP leader’s culpability in the case.

The judge, in the order, also noted that the ED’s third supplementary complaint against Sisodia and other co-accused has been fixed for consideration on May 1. Sisodia, who is behind bars for the last three months, was arrested by the CBI on February 26 and later arrested by the ED on March 9 on grounds that there was ample material to confront him with evidence of money laundering in the case.

As per the ED case, an alleged cartel termed as ‘South liquor lobby’ along with the politicians and other public servants in Delhi conspired to tweak the city’s excise policy causing a loss of Rs 2873 crore to the exchequer.

“It has also been alleged that investigation conducted by the ED so far has revealed that the applicant Manish Sisodia was not only the architect and a key member of the above criminal conspiracy of the case of the scheduled offence, but he had also played an active role in commission of the offence of money laundering as he had been actively involved, directly or indirectly, in the process or activities relating to the proceeds of crime generated through the offences of CBI case or its concealment, possession, acquisition, use and projection or claiming it as untainted property etc,” the court observed.

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on March 9 arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in the liquor policy case.

Sisodia was arrested by the CBI earlier in its ongoing investigation of a case related to alleged irregularities in the framing and implementation of the excise policy of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

He is currently in judicial custody in both cases.

(With inputs from PTI)

