Extra-marital affair behind Gurugram crime?

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Jitender (34) showed absolutely no mercy while getting rid of off his 28-year-old wife even though the couple had a small daughter. Jitendra used to work with the Indian Navy and left the job a while back. Being currently jobless. the financial strain kept getting heavy which in turn impacted his marital relations with wife Sonia Sharma.

Several years ago, Jitender met a woman on a train, remarried and had a 3-year-old son with her. Living a dual life was getting every day difficult for him. The normal discussions with his first wife Sonia were now turning into violent arguments and then a day came when she learnt about his misdeeds.

“My wife Sonia used to tease and abuse me every then and now due to financial strain,” the accused Jitneder told cops during interrogation. Finally, he one day decided to get rid of her and made a full-proof plan for a period of two weeks, from how to kill her and get rid of any criminal evidence

On April 20, when his daughter was at school, Jitender strangled his wife to death after an ugly argument. He then took her body to the bathroom, brought a ‘butcher’s knife’ and began the most horrific of the crimes

First, he chopped the head of his wife, then both her legs and ultimately both her arms. But even a butcher’s knife was not strong enough to separate the body parts, so he brought a traditional ‘mortar and pestle’ from his kitchen to just hammer its strokes on the knife so that the flesh and bones are easily cut.

The accused then packed the chopped body parts in a polythene bag and decided to dispose them off gradually at different locations so that the body is never identified. He even got an FIR registered about the disappearance of his wife.

ALSO READ | Ex-Navy cook kills wife, chops body in Gurugram

How crime came to light

It all began when Gurugram Police on April 21 found a burnt torso, possibly of a woman, from a room built in the fields of Pachgaon village in the Manesar area.

The cops were alerted by the farm’s owner, who was himself informed by his neighbour around 10.30 am that the latter saw smoke emanating from one of the two rooms, which the farm owner had built in the middle of the fields -- an abandoned place.

Sticker on polybag

During the search of the room in which the torso was found, the police team found a polythene bag with the name of a Vishakhapatnam-based company. On enquiry, the vendor of the company informed the police that they supply that type of polythene bag to the Indian Navy. Immediately, the police then checked the missing person’s complaints lodged by people in the past few days and there was a complaint lodged by a man for his wife and the man was previously working with the Indian Navy.

This eventually led the police to Jintender who was even caught in one of the CCTV cameras. Ultimately he was apprehended and he confessed to the horrendous crime.

NEW DELHI: Jitender (34) showed absolutely no mercy while getting rid of off his 28-year-old wife even though the couple had a small daughter. Jitendra used to work with the Indian Navy and left the job a while back. Being currently jobless. the financial strain kept getting heavy which in turn impacted his marital relations with wife Sonia Sharma. Several years ago, Jitender met a woman on a train, remarried and had a 3-year-old son with her. Living a dual life was getting every day difficult for him. The normal discussions with his first wife Sonia were now turning into violent arguments and then a day came when she learnt about his misdeeds. “My wife Sonia used to tease and abuse me every then and now due to financial strain,” the accused Jitneder told cops during interrogation. Finally, he one day decided to get rid of her and made a full-proof plan for a period of two weeks, from how to kill her and get rid of any criminal evidencegoogletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); On April 20, when his daughter was at school, Jitender strangled his wife to death after an ugly argument. He then took her body to the bathroom, brought a ‘butcher’s knife’ and began the most horrific of the crimes First, he chopped the head of his wife, then both her legs and ultimately both her arms. But even a butcher’s knife was not strong enough to separate the body parts, so he brought a traditional ‘mortar and pestle’ from his kitchen to just hammer its strokes on the knife so that the flesh and bones are easily cut. The accused then packed the chopped body parts in a polythene bag and decided to dispose them off gradually at different locations so that the body is never identified. He even got an FIR registered about the disappearance of his wife. ALSO READ | Ex-Navy cook kills wife, chops body in Gurugram How crime came to light It all began when Gurugram Police on April 21 found a burnt torso, possibly of a woman, from a room built in the fields of Pachgaon village in the Manesar area. The cops were alerted by the farm’s owner, who was himself informed by his neighbour around 10.30 am that the latter saw smoke emanating from one of the two rooms, which the farm owner had built in the middle of the fields -- an abandoned place. Sticker on polybag During the search of the room in which the torso was found, the police team found a polythene bag with the name of a Vishakhapatnam-based company. On enquiry, the vendor of the company informed the police that they supply that type of polythene bag to the Indian Navy. Immediately, the police then checked the missing person’s complaints lodged by people in the past few days and there was a complaint lodged by a man for his wife and the man was previously working with the Indian Navy. This eventually led the police to Jintender who was even caught in one of the CCTV cameras. Ultimately he was apprehended and he confessed to the horrendous crime.