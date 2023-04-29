Home Cities Delhi

Finding beauty in movement 

On International Dance Day, city-based exponents of classical and contemporary dance styles share what the art form means to them, how it strengthens connections and community.

Published: 29th April 2023

Odissi dancer

Ranjana Gauhar, Odissi dancer 

Dance is so important in the world today that we need no other language. Our bodies speak a language of their own, and everyone can connect with it. Classical dance goes beyond the physical—it is a spiritual connection between you and the divine. For me, Odissi had everything I was looking for. I love its devotional and spiritual qualities, which drew me close to the dance form. Odissi is very special to me, and I feel that it is the purpose of my life.

YAMINI REDDY, Kuchipudi dancer

Dance has been the most primordial expression of one’s feelings. Even the early man and woman danced to express themselves, whether it was joy, sadness, a celebration. At the end of the day, dance is cathartic... it helps you release your energies, connect with people, roots you to the Earth—that is the power of dance. Kuchipudi combines temple dances and theatre forms. It has that dramatic, avant-garde grandness to it, that gives me, as an artist, a lot of scope to make new presentations.

Gaurav and Yana (left), Bachata dancers

Dance is the only art form that enables you to express your emotions and feelings solely through movements, postures, and gestures. It brings joy and happiness to many individuals, and serves as an excellent means of meeting new and diverse people. Bachata, the traditional dance form of Dominican Republic, unites people—it does not matter where you’re from, what the colour of your skin is, and which language/s you speak. 

Mario Fernando Aguilera (right), Vaganova Ballet dancer & teacher 

Freedom, expression, and confidence—that is what dance means to me. To others, dance may be defined simply as moving rhythmically to music. Studies have shown that dancing the same steps and moving in sync with others creates a sense of connectedness, blurring the perception of self into a sense of community. Ballet is my profession, my spirit, and everything it represents is my life. It gives me confidence, freedom, and happiness.

JYOTSNA SHOURIE, Bharatanatyam exponent

If you stand still, you stagnate. Thus, I believe, an artist’s mind has to evolve with new, vibrant ideas. This is challenging at times for one dealing with a 5,000-year-old art form with stringent rules. As a choreographer, my intent is to widen the frontiers of Bharatanatyam so that my productions can be appreciated by connoisseurs and others. With this in mind, I infuse my performances with multimedia, English commentary, and different styles of music and dance, and blend it to create a performance that still stays within the format of Bharatanatyam.

Aastha Arora, Salsa, contemporary, and Bollywood dancer

Dance is meditative, therapeutic, and expressive, it teaches you to live in the present moment and absorb every bit of it. Dance is communicative and helps form bonds not only with others but also within ourselves. What I love about learning different dance styles is gaining new perspectives. Contemporary dance taught me to let go, Bollywood makes me dramatic, and I love dancing to Latin tunes with a great salsa dancer. 

Shinjini Kulkarni, Kathak dancer

Dance captures my innermost expression without needing the politics of language as a crutch. Apart from being one of the oldest forms of celebration, it has strung communities together while overcoming language barriers. From the innocence, the mischief that little Krishna’s stories carry, to the sensuality of a courtesan’s abhinaya bhava, to the Bhakti-laden bhajans—Kathak appeals to every age group; I enjoy this universality of Kathak the most.

