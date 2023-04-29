Haryana roped in for project to clean Yamuna

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Officials of Delhi and neighbouring Haryana will coordinate among themselves to enhance the impact of the efforts being made at the government level for cleaning and rejuvenating the Yamuna River, according to a statement.

The statement from the Delhi Lieutenant Governor’s office said officials of the two states on Thursday attended the meeting of a high-level committee set up by the National Green Tribunal for the rejuvenation of the river.

The meeting came following several rounds of discussions between Delhi L-G VK Saxena and Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar. Saxena who chaired Thursday’s meeting described the rejuvenation of the Yamuna as a national mission and asked officials of the two states to proactively cooperate to achieve the goal.

“It was decided that ways and means of constructive collaboration with regards to the cleaning of drains and the Yamuna, will be discussed between the officials and agencies and coordinated efforts will be made to achieve the related goals set by the High-Level Committee in this regard,” said officials.

Officials will visit Najafgarh Drain and ensure that the STPs and CETPs are run at their full capacity, they said. Officials said that a joint collaboration is required between authorities of Delhi and Haryana to tackle the pollution in Yamuna since eight of the drains coming from Haryana directly or indirectly contribute to pollution in Yamuna.

“About 40 per cent of untreated discharge into Najafgarh drain comes from the L1, L2 and L3 drains in Gurugram which goes into Yamuna. The Mangeshpur and Bhupania Drains coming from Haryana and carrying amounts of industrial effluent fell into the Najafgarh Drain at Kakrola regulator and the DD6 Drain from the Kundli Industrial Area in Haryana fell into the supplementary drain. The DD2 and DD8 Drains from Panipat and Kundli in Haryana emptied directly into Yamuna right before the river entered Delhi,” the statement said.

