Mann Ki Baat @100: Special invitee at National Conclave goes into labour, delivers a boy

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Poonam Devi, a member of a Self Help Group that creates various products from waste banana stems, was invited as a guest to attend the National Conclave organised by Prasar Bharati under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on April 26 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital.

During the conclave, Devi went into labour and was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby boy.

She hails from a small village near Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Devi was among the 100 invitees whose names had been mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his previous Mann Ki Baat episodes for their exceptional contribution to society.

The family is overjoyed to have a baby born on such a momentous day. In a conversation with DD News, Devi shared that the Prime Minister's mention of her name in Mann Ki Baat has given her the inspiration to work harder and reach greater heights in life.

The Self Help Group in Lakhimpur Kheri produces handbags, mats, and other items using fibre from banana stems, a unique initiative that not only provides an additional source of income for women in the village but also contributes to reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices. The initiative has been widely adopted by several Self Help Groups in the area.

ALSO READ | 8K BJP events in Delhi to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki baat'

The National Conclave was organized to celebrate the upcoming 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat and was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Eminent personalities such as Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also attended the event.

The day-long event featured discussions on various topics like Naari Shakti, people’s movements, and India’s culture and tradition.

NEW DELHI: Poonam Devi, a member of a Self Help Group that creates various products from waste banana stems, was invited as a guest to attend the National Conclave organised by Prasar Bharati under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting on April 26 at Vigyan Bhawan in the national capital. During the conclave, Devi went into labour and was rushed to Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, where she delivered a healthy baby boy. She hails from a small village near Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. Devi was among the 100 invitees whose names had been mentioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his previous Mann Ki Baat episodes for their exceptional contribution to society.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The family is overjoyed to have a baby born on such a momentous day. In a conversation with DD News, Devi shared that the Prime Minister's mention of her name in Mann Ki Baat has given her the inspiration to work harder and reach greater heights in life. The Self Help Group in Lakhimpur Kheri produces handbags, mats, and other items using fibre from banana stems, a unique initiative that not only provides an additional source of income for women in the village but also contributes to reducing waste and promoting sustainable practices. The initiative has been widely adopted by several Self Help Groups in the area. ALSO READ | 8K BJP events in Delhi to mark 100th episode of 'Mann ki baat' The National Conclave was organized to celebrate the upcoming 100th episode of Mann Ki Baat and was inaugurated by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar. Eminent personalities such as Union Minister for Home Affairs Amit Shah, Union Minister for Railways Ashwani Vaishnaw, and Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Anurag Thakur also attended the event. The day-long event featured discussions on various topics like Naari Shakti, people’s movements, and India’s culture and tradition.