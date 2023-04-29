Home Cities Delhi

Masturbation video: Police lodge FIR after DCW notice

The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said.

Published: 29th April 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi Police on Friday registered a case in connection with a viral video of a man allegedly masturbating in a metro train, hours after the city women’s panel issued a notice to it over the matter.

The video, circulated widely on social media, purportedly showed the man indulging in the obscene act while sitting in the Delhi Metro, the Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) said. “This is a very serious matter,” it said. 

A senior police officer said the police have taken suo motu action and a case under section 294 (obscene acts and songs) of the IPC has been registered. The investigation into the matter was underway.  The DCW has sought a copy of the FIR registered in the matter and a detailed action taken report by May 1. 

Terming the incident “sickening”, DCW chief Swati Maliwal demanded exemplary action against the accused. She said, “A man can be seen in a viral video shamelessly masturbating in Delhi Metro. It is absolutely disgusting and sickening. Accused must be arrested and strict action taken.”

