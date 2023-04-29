Home Cities Delhi

Nigerian woman’s body found from box-bed in Delhi

The body of a Nigerian woman was found wrapped in bed sheets and tucked away in a bed at a flat in south Delhi on Friday, a senior Delhi Police official said.

Published: 29th April 2023

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The body of a Nigerian woman was found wrapped in bed sheets and tucked away in a bed at a flat in south Delhi on Friday, a senior Delhi Police official said. According to the senior official, the accused has been arrested. The deceased was identified as Flora Gold and the accused was Obizone Alexander, who rented the flat in Maidangarhi since 2021. 

According to the police, a police control room phone was received at 11.21 a.m at Maidangarhi Police Station.

“The caller said that a foul smell was coming from a flat on the third floor of the Sriram Apartment. The flat has been closed for the last three days,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police, South, Chandan Chowdhary. A police team rushed to the spot and the owner of the flat, Ravinder Sehrawat, a resident of Chirag Delhi, was also called.  The official said that police is questioning the accused to get more information. 

