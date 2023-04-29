Home Cities Delhi

Obese woman on feet hours after knee surgery in Delhi

The patient was able to stand on her feet 12 hours after the surgery. The hospital said that the woman, who was unable to stand even for a minute, is doing fine post-surgery.

Published: 29th April 2023 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

A doctor conducting a surgery

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  A woman (60) weighing 142 kilograms and suffering from severe osteoarthritis underwent bilateral knee replacement surgery conducted by a private hospital in just half an hour recently. The patient was able to stand on her feet 12 hours after the surgery. The hospital said that the woman, who was unable to stand even for a minute, is doing fine post-surgery.

“The woman was facing extreme difficulty in even doing daily activities due to severe obesity-induced arthritis pain that led to severe deformity in both her knees. She had a BMI of 59.2. Being overweight not only increased excruciating knee pain but also put the patient at higher risk of other obesity-related morbidities,” Primus Hospital said. 

Dr CS Yadav, chairman and head of the department, who conducted the surgery, highlighted the fact that joint replacement surgeries can prove beneficial in overweight patients. The patient is now doing physical activity after the surgery, the hospital claimed.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
bilateral knee replacement surgery
India Matters
Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed being escorted to a hospital by police for a medical checkup in Prayagraj on April 15 (File photo | PTI)
SC directs UP govt to submit status report on steps taken post killing of Atiq Ahmad, his brother
If convicted, Sooraj, the son of actor couple Aditya Pancholi and Zarina Wahab, may face a jail term of up to 10 years.(Photo | PTI)
Lack of evidence: Court acquits actor Sooraj Pancholi from abetment charge in Jiah Khan suicide case
DMK MP Kanimozhi. (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
DMK MP Kanimozhi demands TN BJP chief's apology over 'disrespect' of state anthem
The mobile internet services have been suspended also in Pherzawl, an adjoining district of Churachandpur. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Internet suspended, section 144 imposed after arson at Manipur CM’s event venue ahead of his visit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp