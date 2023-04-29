Obese woman on feet hours after knee surgery in Delhi

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A woman (60) weighing 142 kilograms and suffering from severe osteoarthritis underwent bilateral knee replacement surgery conducted by a private hospital in just half an hour recently. The patient was able to stand on her feet 12 hours after the surgery. The hospital said that the woman, who was unable to stand even for a minute, is doing fine post-surgery.

“The woman was facing extreme difficulty in even doing daily activities due to severe obesity-induced arthritis pain that led to severe deformity in both her knees. She had a BMI of 59.2. Being overweight not only increased excruciating knee pain but also put the patient at higher risk of other obesity-related morbidities,” Primus Hospital said.

Dr CS Yadav, chairman and head of the department, who conducted the surgery, highlighted the fact that joint replacement surgeries can prove beneficial in overweight patients. The patient is now doing physical activity after the surgery, the hospital claimed.

