Punitive action: Hear out Sukesh, jail told

“Without going into the issue of minor and major punishment and particularly in view of the fact that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court,

Published: 29th April 2023 07:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2023 07:42 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High court

Delhi High court. (File Photo)

By Jaison Wilson
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court on Friday asked Mandoli jail authorities to give a hearing to alleged conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar, arrested in connection with several fraud cases, on the punishment ticket issued to him depriving him of canteen facility for 15 days.

Regarding the second punishment awarded to Chandrashekhar relating to the stoppage of ‘mulaqat’/phone call facility, the counsel for the Delhi government said a post-facto hearing will be given to the accused after which a fresh decision will be taken in accordance with the law.

“Without going into the issue of minor and major punishment and particularly in view of the fact that the matter is pending before the Supreme Court, let a post facto hearing be given for punishment no. 1 (stoppage of canteen facility),” Justice Dinesh Kumar Sharma said and disposed of the petition.

