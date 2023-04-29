RAPIDX colour scheme to be inspired by hues of peacock feathers

Ifrah Mufti By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Inspired by the colour spectrum of the peacock feather, the stations of India’s first Regional Rail, RAPIDX, are coloured in blue and beige hues.

The stations of the priority section are ready for operations and this stretch of the corridor stands out with its beauty, and yet gels well with the surroundings. To encourage people to travel in public modes of transport, NCRTC has paid attention to all aspects of the station structure and keeping the needs of the commuters in mind, incorporated the same into the station design.

The colours of the station’s exterior facade have been inspired by the hues of peacock feathers, the national bird of India. The façade structure is coloured in 2 shades of blue and beige. The exterior roofs of the RAPIDX stations are designed to be curved on both sides to depict the speed, which is one of the main characteristics of RAPIDX trains.

Another reason behind designing the roof to be curved is that the width of the stations of the RAPIDX corridor varies from station to station. This design feature makes them look linear and harmonious. NCRTC keeping in mind the convenience of passengers and in harmony with nature, has designed the station to be airy, open and well-lit with natural light.

For this, beige-coloured perforated panels have been installed for the wall of the stations which also reflects the integration with the surrounding environment. To reflect the scale of the station’s expansion and to give the station a distinctive identity, the façade has been conceptualized from the station’s concourse level itself.

Another special feature of this design is that the foot-over bridges built under multi-modal integration will also be painted in the same colours. That is, they are also being covered to protect commuters from sun and rain in all weathers.

Also, for the convenience of the people living on both sides of the road and to avoid the situation of traffic jams outside the station, instead of making the entry/exit of the station on the main carriageway, a dedicated passage has been made for them on both sides of the road. These have also been covered for not only the continuity in the design but also a sense of connectivity.

