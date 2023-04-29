‘Stir to continue till Singh arrested’: Wrestlers

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The agitating wrestlers on Friday announced that they have no faith in Delhi Police and they would continue to protest against the President of the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh until he was arrested.

Respecting the Supreme Court’s order, the wrestlers said that they don’t have any faith in the Delhi police and their fight is not only limited to the FIR. “Our fight is to punish people like Brij Bhushan Singh who should be behind bars and removed from his portfolio,” said the wrestlers.

This reaction has come after Delhi Police told the SC that an FIR will be filed on Friday against the WFI Chief. Responding to this, Brij Bhushan Singh said that he welcomed whatever the court had decided and would cooperate when required.

Meanwhile, eminent sports personalities including Neeraj Chopra, Kapil Dev, Sania Mirza, Nikhat Zareen and others on Friday extended their support for the protesting wrestlers. “It hurts me to see our athletes demanding justice. They have worked hard to represent our great nation and make us proud. As a nation, we are responsible for safeguarding the integrity and dignity of every individual, athlete or not,” tweeted Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra.

On Friday, Delhi’s health minister Saurabh Bharadwaj and women and child development minister Atishi expressed support for the protesting wrestlers by visiting them. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will meet the wrestlers on Saturday, said an AAP official.

Apart from this, senior politicians like Ashok Gehlot, Navjot Singh Sidhu, Jayant Singh and others also shared words of solidarity. Wrestlers on Friday put up a poster at the protest site which highlighted the various cases that have been registered against WFI President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

