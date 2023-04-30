Home Cities Delhi

564 new Covid cases, one death registered in Delhi

Delhi on Thursday logged 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent and seven deaths.

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Delhi reported 564 fresh coronavirus cases with a positivity rate of 14.93 per cent, and one Covid-related fatality on Saturday, according to data shared by the city government’s health department. With the fresh cases and fatality, the national capital’s caseload climbed to 20,38,317 and the death toll rose to 26,627. The fresh cases emerged from 3,778 tests, including 2,738 RT-PCR/CBNAAT/True Nat tests, conducted the previous day, it said.

Delhi on Thursday logged 865 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 16.90 per cent and seven deaths. The health department did not issue a bulletin on Friday. The number of active cases in Delhi stands at 3,440. Of these, 2,603 patients are in home isolation.

