Delhi HC lays norms for MCD, cops to crack down on illegal dairies

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Vivek Sibal, said there is a vicious cycle where the MCD takes steps to rescue cattle in illegal dairies.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:28 AM





By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Delhi High Court has directed coordination committees of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and police to take action against unauthorised dairies operating in the national capital within 48 hours of receiving complaints in the matter. The April 25 order was passed on two contempt pleas that claimed unauthorized dairies were operating in Kotla Mubarakpur and Panchsheel Enclave in contravention of a 2019 judicial order directing the authorities, including the MCD and the city police, to take action against illegal dairies.

The petitioners, represented by senior advocate Vivek Sibal, said there is a vicious cycle where the MCD takes steps to rescue cattle in illegal dairies. However, after a few days, the cattle find their place at the same dairy, the advocate said.

Justice Manmeet Pritam Singh Arora said, “He (MCD counsel) states that an appropriate direction can be issued by this court that upon receiving a complaint from any citizen, including the petitioners herein pointing out to the existence of an illegal dairy, whether in the central zone or the south zone, the coordination committee concerned will take immediate steps within 48 hours for inspecting the site and rescuing the cattle.”

“The said statement is taken on record and it is ordered accordingly,” Justice Arora said. The MCD counsel told the court that separate coordination committees have been constituted for the central and south zones with their respective deputy commissioners of MCD and deputy commissioner of police as members.

