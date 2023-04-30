Home Cities Delhi

Inspect children homes in Delhi, improve their conditions: Minister Atishi to officials

Atishi pulled up the officials concerned and sought a comprehensive report of the 25 homes run by the government by May 15.

Published: 30th April 2023 08:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2023 08:31 AM   |  A+A-

AAP member Atishi

Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi (File photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi on Saturday ordered the department to inspect all children's homes in Delhi immediately. The orders came in light of Atishi’s recent surprise visit to two children’s homes located in Lajpat Nagar where the homes were found in a state of complete disrepair.

She pulled up the officials concerned and sought a comprehensive report of the 25 homes run by the government by May 15.

“Children coming to these homes have horrible pasts and deserve special care and attention. They need to be in such an environment that can motivate them to move ahead in their lives. Providing them an opportunity to lead a dignified life is the priority of the government and no laxity will be tolerated in this matter,” said Atishi.

She added, “I have ordered the officials to take this matter seriously and work diligently to ensure that these homes are well-maintained and the children are provided with the best care and facilities.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Atishi Delhi children homes
India Matters
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi embraces Sakshi Malik during her visit to meet the protesting Wrestlers at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi on Saturday. (Photo | Shekhar yadav, EPS)
Priyanka meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar, accuses govt of 'protecting' WFI chief
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illurstrations | Soumyadip Sinha)
Caste matters: Why is there a growing demand for caste-based census?
Image used for illustrative purposes only. (Express Illustrations)
Delhi records 40 Covid-19 linked fatalities in nine days
Justice Abhijit Gangopadhyay (Photo | Twitter)
SC stays Calcutta HC judge order setting midnight deadline to its Secy General 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp