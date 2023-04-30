Inspect children homes in Delhi, improve their conditions: Minister Atishi to officials

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi on Saturday ordered the department to inspect all children's homes in Delhi immediately. The orders came in light of Atishi’s recent surprise visit to two children’s homes located in Lajpat Nagar where the homes were found in a state of complete disrepair.

She pulled up the officials concerned and sought a comprehensive report of the 25 homes run by the government by May 15.

“Children coming to these homes have horrible pasts and deserve special care and attention. They need to be in such an environment that can motivate them to move ahead in their lives. Providing them an opportunity to lead a dignified life is the priority of the government and no laxity will be tolerated in this matter,” said Atishi.

She added, “I have ordered the officials to take this matter seriously and work diligently to ensure that these homes are well-maintained and the children are provided with the best care and facilities.”

NEW DELHI: Women and Child Development (WCD) Minister Atishi on Saturday ordered the department to inspect all children's homes in Delhi immediately. The orders came in light of Atishi’s recent surprise visit to two children’s homes located in Lajpat Nagar where the homes were found in a state of complete disrepair. She pulled up the officials concerned and sought a comprehensive report of the 25 homes run by the government by May 15. “Children coming to these homes have horrible pasts and deserve special care and attention. They need to be in such an environment that can motivate them to move ahead in their lives. Providing them an opportunity to lead a dignified life is the priority of the government and no laxity will be tolerated in this matter,” said Atishi.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); She added, “I have ordered the officials to take this matter seriously and work diligently to ensure that these homes are well-maintained and the children are provided with the best care and facilities.”