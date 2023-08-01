Home Cities Delhi

Ahead of exams, no poll duties for government teachers

The directorate of education has highlighted that if teachers will be deployed in election duties then the students will suffer the loss of studies.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:49 AM   |  A+A-

elections

Image of Ballot paper used for representational purpose only (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Ifrah Mufti
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Considering the upcoming terminal exams in September Delhi government schools, the directorate education has ordered to cancel all booth level officers’ (BLO) duty for all the school teachers and instead engage a few of the sports cadre teachers on ‘holidays’.

The directorate of education has highlighted that if teachers will be deployed in election duties then the students will suffer the loss of studies.“You are aware that the academic session 2023-24 is in full swing. Our teachers are preparing our students to appear for the First Terminal Exams to be held in September 2023.”

“In this connection, it is brought to your kind notice many Sub Divisional Magistrates have been issuing orders thereby deploying a large number of teachers for Full Time BLO Duty.”

“If teachers are deployed at this crucial juncture, for BLO duty, the students are bound to suffer loss of studies,” read the circular issued by the directorate of education on Monday.

The director of the education department Himanshu Gupta through the circular also stated, “May I please bring it for your kind perusal that Supreme Court of India in SLP no. 21963/2004 in the matter of Election Commission of India vs. St. Mary’s School in its judgment dated 06.12.2007 ruled that it is unlawful on the part of the State to requisition the services of teachers for carrying out the verification of eligible card holding families.”

Gupta stated, “In view of these legislative & judicial pronouncements, you are humbly requested to dirt the officers concerned cancel all orders deploying teachers for BLO Duty.”

"If at all unavoidable, a few teachers of Sports cadre may be engaged on holidays as has been permitted, envisaged in different judicial orders.”

