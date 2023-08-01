Home Cities Delhi

Ashok Gehlot moves court against summons in defamation case

The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Ashok Gehlot

FILE - Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Monday moved a Delhi court against the summons issued to him in a criminal complaint filed by Union minister Gajendra Singh Sekhawat seeking the Congress leader’s prosecution for alleged defamation.

Gehlot filed the appeal before an Additional Sessions Judge against an order passed by a magisterial court, which had summoned the Congress leader on August 7 following Shekhawat’s complaint over his remarks related to the alleged Sanjivani scam.

The matter is likely to come up for hearing in the sessions court on Tuesday. The case is related to thousands of investors allegedly getting duped of about Rs 900 crore by the Sanjivani Credit Cooperative Society.

Shekhawat, the Union ‘Jal Shakti’ Minister and MP from Jodhpur, has alleged in his complaint before the metropolitan magistrate that Gehlot has been making defamatory remarks against him over the alleged scam and trying to tarnish his image and affect his political career.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) Harjeet Singh Jaspal had said the accused ‘prima facie’ made defamatory imputations against the complainant, knowing and intending to harm his reputation.

The judge also took note of the submission made by senior advocate Vikas Pahwa, who represented Shekhawat, that the allegations in the complaint were supported by all complainant’s witnesses during their deposition.

Case filed by Shekhawat

