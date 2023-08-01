CM Kejriwal meets Saxena ahead of tabling of services Bill in LS

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of a Bill seeking to replace an ordinance on matters related to services in Delhi likely to be tabled in Parliament soon, AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday.

There was no comment from either side on the details of the meeting that lasted more than half an hour at the Raj Niwas said. Sources claimed that the meeting was “cordial” and the two constitutional functionaries discussed issues related to Delhi.

“It was basically a reach-out meeting that took place close on the heels of a Van Mahotsav programme held at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary recently, where a bonhomie was witnessed between Saxena and Kejriwal who attended the event together,” a source said.

Speaking at the programme, Saxena said the observations of the chief minister needed to be implemented. He had also supported Kejriwal’s assertion that the green cover of Delhi would be increased from 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the next couple of years.

The ordinance was issued by the Centre a week after the Supreme Court on May 11 ordered that the elected dispensation of Delhi will have executive control over services matters including the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

The ordinance sought to nullify the top court verdict by coming up with a three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by the chief minister. The authority included the chief secretary and the principal secretary (home) in the Delhi government as its members.

