Home Cities Delhi

CM Kejriwal meets Saxena ahead of tabling of services Bill in LS

The ordinance sought to nullify the top court verdict by coming up with a three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by the chief minister.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:18 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G VK Saxena pose for a photograph during a visit to Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuar. (Photo| Express)

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and L-G VK Saxena pose for a photograph during a visit to Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuar. (Photo| Express)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: In the backdrop of a Bill seeking to replace an ordinance on matters related to services in Delhi likely to be tabled in Parliament soon, AAP convenor and Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on Monday.

There was no comment from either side on the details of the meeting that lasted more than half an hour at the Raj Niwas said. Sources claimed that the meeting was “cordial” and the two constitutional functionaries discussed issues related to Delhi.

“It was basically a reach-out meeting that took place close on the heels of a Van Mahotsav programme held at the Asola Bhati Wildlife Sanctuary recently, where a bonhomie was witnessed between Saxena and Kejriwal who attended the event together,” a source said.

Speaking at the programme, Saxena said the observations of the chief minister needed to be implemented. He had also supported Kejriwal’s assertion that the green cover of Delhi would be increased from 23 per cent to 25 per cent in the next couple of years.

The ordinance was issued by the Centre a week after the Supreme Court on May 11 ordered that the elected dispensation of Delhi will have executive control over services matters including the transfer and posting of bureaucrats in the Delhi government.

The ordinance sought to nullify the top court verdict by coming up with a three-member National Capital Civil Services Authority (NCCSA) headed by the chief minister. The authority included the chief secretary and the principal secretary (home) in the Delhi government as its members.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saxena AAP Arvind Kejriwal NCCSA
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp