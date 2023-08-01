College student in Delhi police net for cheating relatives of MPs, MLAs

Ujwal Jalali By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A third-year BA student was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating the relatives and references of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) on the pretext of offering them a job in a nationalised bank. The accused, identified as Ashu Bajpai (24), a resident of district Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had made attempts to cheat by calling on the mobile number of more than 100 MPs and MLAs.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the action against the accused was initiated on the complaint received from a girl who was duped of Rs 25,000 in a similar fashion.“During the investigation, it came to notice that several complaints across pan India are being received in which references of MPs and MLAs were duped on the pretext of providing jobs in nationalised banks. The details received from NCRP Portal and local police stations revealed that someone is specifically targeting the relatives and reference persons of MPs and MLAs,” the DCP said.

A team was formed that conducted technical analysis of call details and money transactions and it was found that the accused was continuously moving and operating from Kanpur and Unnao districts of Uttar Pradesh. The police team then rushed to Unnao in search of the accused and camped there to gather local intelligence.

“The call detail records and money trail analysis coupled with local intelligence gathered in Unnao, the team was able to fix the identity of the accused,” the official said, adding the accused Ashu Bajpai was then nabbed from a hotel in Kanpur. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Ashu started targeting people who were looking for jobs. He then came across an idea to dupe friends and known MPs and MLAs.

For this, he procured fake SIM cards from a SIM dealer in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and then searched for contact numbers of MPs and MLAs on Google's website. Thereafter, he along with his brother Pradeep used to call the MPs and MLAs as a manager from SBI Bank and offered a job for the post of clerk to their known ones and would seek the contact numbers of references, the official added.

A resident of Unnao, UP

The accused, identified as Ashu Bajpai (24), a resident of district Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had made attempts to cheat by calling on the mobile number of more than 100 MPs and MLAs. A team was formed that conducted technical analysis of call details and money transactions and it was found that the accused was continuously moving and operating from Kanpur and Unnao

NEW DELHI: A third-year BA student was arrested by the Delhi Police for allegedly cheating the relatives and references of Members of Parliament (MPs) and Members of Legislative Assemblies (MLAs) on the pretext of offering them a job in a nationalised bank. The accused, identified as Ashu Bajpai (24), a resident of district Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had made attempts to cheat by calling on the mobile number of more than 100 MPs and MLAs. Deputy Commissioner of Police (North District) Sagar Singh Kalsi said the action against the accused was initiated on the complaint received from a girl who was duped of Rs 25,000 in a similar fashion.“During the investigation, it came to notice that several complaints across pan India are being received in which references of MPs and MLAs were duped on the pretext of providing jobs in nationalised banks. The details received from NCRP Portal and local police stations revealed that someone is specifically targeting the relatives and reference persons of MPs and MLAs,” the DCP said. A team was formed that conducted technical analysis of call details and money transactions and it was found that the accused was continuously moving and operating from Kanpur and Unnao districts of Uttar Pradesh. The police team then rushed to Unnao in search of the accused and camped there to gather local intelligence.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The call detail records and money trail analysis coupled with local intelligence gathered in Unnao, the team was able to fix the identity of the accused,” the official said, adding the accused Ashu Bajpai was then nabbed from a hotel in Kanpur. During interrogation, it was revealed that the accused Ashu started targeting people who were looking for jobs. He then came across an idea to dupe friends and known MPs and MLAs. For this, he procured fake SIM cards from a SIM dealer in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh and then searched for contact numbers of MPs and MLAs on Google's website. Thereafter, he along with his brother Pradeep used to call the MPs and MLAs as a manager from SBI Bank and offered a job for the post of clerk to their known ones and would seek the contact numbers of references, the official added. A resident of Unnao, UP The accused, identified as Ashu Bajpai (24), a resident of district Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had made attempts to cheat by calling on the mobile number of more than 100 MPs and MLAs. A team was formed that conducted technical analysis of call details and money transactions and it was found that the accused was continuously moving and operating from Kanpur and Unnao