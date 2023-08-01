Couple held for robbing people to fund vacations

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man and his 24-year-old girlfriend in west Delhi’s Dwarka area chose to rob people just to go on a long drive and spend some time together on a vacation. The case came to light on July 26 when a woman lodged a complaint at the Bindapur police station stating that two unknown people, a man and a woman, came on a motorcycle from Mansa Ram Park side and snatched her mobile phone.

Nearly 30 minutes after this said call, another call was received from Matiala Village in which a woman alleged that her mobile phone was snatched by two people riding on a motorcycle. Seeing the similarity in the modus operandi of the culprits, two cases were registered at Bindapur police station.

“A team was formed which reached both the spots. CCTV footage was analysed and it was found that the culprits in both incidents were the same,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said. The couple was nabbed from JJ Colony, Bindapur after a technical surveillance by the police.

