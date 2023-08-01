Home Cities Delhi

Couple held for robbing people to fund vacations

Seeing the similarity in the modus operandi of the culprits, two cases were registered at Bindapur police station.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

robbery, bike robbery

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express IIlustration)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A 34-year-old man and his 24-year-old girlfriend in west Delhi’s Dwarka area chose to rob people just to go on a long drive and spend some time together on a vacation. The case came to light on July 26 when a woman lodged a complaint at the Bindapur police station stating that two unknown people, a man and a woman, came on a motorcycle from Mansa Ram Park side and snatched her mobile phone.

Nearly 30 minutes after this said call, another call was received from Matiala Village in which a woman alleged that her mobile phone was snatched by two people riding on a motorcycle. Seeing the similarity in the modus operandi of the culprits, two cases were registered at Bindapur police station.

“A team was formed which reached both the spots. CCTV footage was analysed and it was found that the culprits in both incidents were the same,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsh Vardhan said. The couple was nabbed from JJ Colony, Bindapur after a technical surveillance by the police.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
robbing
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp