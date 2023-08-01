Delhi High Court asks Choksi to deposit Rs 2 lakhs before taking up plea

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has directed PNB scam accused Mehul Choksi to deposit Rs 2 lakh with it before proceeding further with his appeal challenging the dismissal of his plea to pre-screen the ‘Bad Boy Billionaires’ docuseries on online video streaming platform Netflix.

The HC noted that Choksi is neither an Indian citizen nor a resident of India, and there are several proceedings pending against him. It said if he does not succeed in his appeal, and any costs are imposed against him, there will not be a way to recover the amount. A bench of Justices Vibhu Bakhru and Amit Mahajan directed him to deposit Rs 2 lakh with the HC registry to secure the cost of the proceedings.

“This court is of the view that the appellant does not prevail in the present appeal and costs are awarded to the respondent (Union of India and Netflix), there perhaps would be no method of recovering the same,” it said.

“This court considers it apposite to direct before these proceedings are taken, the appellant to deposit a sum of Rs 2 lakh within a period of one week from today with the registry of this court to secure the costs of the present proceeding,” the bench said.

It listed the matter for further hearing on August 4. The bench said, “It is pointed out that the appellant is neither a citizen of India nor a resident of India. It is also submitted that there are several other proceedings pending against the appellant including payment of dues which have not been discharged.”

