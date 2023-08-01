Home Cities Delhi

Delhi police launch ‘eyes & ears’ campaign ahead of I-Day

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the department is using internet memes and posters to create awareness and spread its messages on different issues.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi Police

Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Independence Day and G20 summit, the Delhi Police has launched an anti-terror campaign to sensitise people about possible threats and urged them to be its “eyes and ears”, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the department is using internet memes and posters to create awareness and spread its messages on different issues.

“We have used memes so that the message registers and stays with people and carries forward. In addition, we have used a responsible citizen route campaign as well to stress upon the collective fight against terror by the agencies as well as the people of India,” the official said.“Independence Day and the G-20 summit are important events for the whole nation and we are proud that the Delhi Police is ensuring safe and peaceful celebrations of these events,” Nalwa added.

The police also urged people to report stolen vehicles by dialling 112 to avoid their use in crime or terror activities. Similarly, people have been asked to report anyone with suspicious behaviour. The department also asked people to verify buyers before selling their cars, carry out police verification of domestic help and drivers, avoid buying second-hand mobile phones without IMEI verification and report unclaimed vehicles parked for a long period.

The Delhi Police has already prohibited flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons.

‘Report stolen vehicles’

The police urged people to report stolen vehicles by dialling 112 to avoid their use in crime or terror activities. It also asked people to verify buyers before selling their cars and carry out police verification of domestic help and drivers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
anti-terror campaign G20 internet memes awareness
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp