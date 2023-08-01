Delhi police launch ‘eyes & ears’ campaign ahead of I-Day

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Ahead of the Independence Day and G20 summit, the Delhi Police has launched an anti-terror campaign to sensitise people about possible threats and urged them to be its “eyes and ears”, officials said on Monday.

Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said the department is using internet memes and posters to create awareness and spread its messages on different issues.

“We have used memes so that the message registers and stays with people and carries forward. In addition, we have used a responsible citizen route campaign as well to stress upon the collective fight against terror by the agencies as well as the people of India,” the official said.“Independence Day and the G-20 summit are important events for the whole nation and we are proud that the Delhi Police is ensuring safe and peaceful celebrations of these events,” Nalwa added.

The police also urged people to report stolen vehicles by dialling 112 to avoid their use in crime or terror activities. Similarly, people have been asked to report anyone with suspicious behaviour. The department also asked people to verify buyers before selling their cars, carry out police verification of domestic help and drivers, avoid buying second-hand mobile phones without IMEI verification and report unclaimed vehicles parked for a long period.

The Delhi Police has already prohibited flying of “sub-conventional aerial platforms” like paragliders, hang-gliders and hot air balloons in the national capital from July 22 to August 16 for security reasons.

