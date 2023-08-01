Don’t allow liquor in Delhi Metro: Traders’ body

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: A traders’ body on Monday said it has appealed to the DMRC, urging it to take back its decision to allow commuters to carry two sealed liquor bottles in Delhi Metro trains. The Chamber of Trade and Industry, in a statement, alleged that anti-social activities will increase if liquor is permitted to be carried inside trains and said that a delegation of the traders’ body will meet DMRC chief Vikas Kumar to discuss the issue.

“The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has given permission to carry two sealed bottles of liquor (per person) in the Metro. Now there is an opposition to it. The CTI has written a letter to DMRC’s Managing Director, Vikas Kumar, the statement said.

CTI chairman Brijesh Goyal has requested that the DMRC should “withdraw its decision”, alleging that anti-social activities can increase if carrying of liquor in the metro is allowed.“If someone takes a bottle inside, opens it and starts drinking, how will it be stopped,” the CTI said.

