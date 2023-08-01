Home Cities Delhi

JNU merit list for PG programmes out on Aug 17

The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of the seat of the second list and supernumerary seat will be conducted from August 25 to 28. T

Published: 01st August 2023 07:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:14 AM   |  A+A-

JNU_Delhi

Jawaharlal Nehru University. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Jawaharlal Nehru University is likely to issue the first merit lists for admission to postgraduate programmes for the academic year 2023-24 on August 17, officials said. The application process is underway and will conclude on August 10.

“Thereafter, the first merit lists across programmes will be issued on August 17,” a varsity official said.
The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of seats will be conducted from August 18 and August 21.

Jawaharlal Nehru University is offering admissions in M.A., M.Sc., MCA, MPH, M.Tech., PG Diploma and Advanced Diploma Programmes for academic session 2023-24. The second list will be published on August 25.

The pre-enrolment registration and payment of fees with blocking of the seat of the second list and supernumerary seat will be conducted from August 25 to 28. The physical verification of admission and registration of selected candidates will be done on September 5,6,8, 13 and 13. 

The final list will be released on September 19. The admission process will conclude on September 29, 2023. The university is taking admission based on CUET (PG)-2023.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
JNU merit lists admission CUET
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp