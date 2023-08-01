Home Cities Delhi

MCD House members spar over floods, Manipur

Ruckus and sloganeering were witnessed during the meeting led to a temporary adjournment of the House and the passing of agendas without discussion.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

Councilors shout slogans during the MCD House meeting on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

Councilors shout slogans during the MCD House meeting on Monday. (Photo | Parveen Negi)

By Ashish Srivastava
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clashes erupted in the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday as councillors from BJP and AAP came to blows over a myriad of issues including violence in Manipur and mismanagement during the Yamuna floods.

Ruckus and sloganeering were witnessed during the meeting led to a temporary adjournment of the House and the passing of agendas without discussion. The protests started within ten minutes of the commencement of the meeting at 2:30 pm when Leader of the House Mukesh Goel raked up ethnic violence in Manipur which has resulted in hundreds of deaths in the northeastern state.

Whereas, the BJP councillors started protesting over the excessive floods in the city in the past few weeks and reached well-flashing posters and banners against CM Arvind Kejriwal calling him a “liar.”

AAP councillors were seen objecting to this while Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House once for 15 minutes. The BJP leaders in the House raised the issue of three children drowning in the Yamuna River and presented a condolence motion requesting silence for two minutes, which was accepted by the Mayor.

However, the House proceeding resumed at 3 pm again amid continuous sloganeering by BJP councillors. Unable to restore order, the Mayor eventually announced that the agenda for the meeting had been passed without any discussion and adjourned the House amid the ruckus till further notice.

Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said that AAP ran away from the discussion to “straighten its political owl.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD Manipur BJP AAP
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp