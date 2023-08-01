MCD House members spar over floods, Manipur

Ashish Srivastava By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Clashes erupted in the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday as councillors from BJP and AAP came to blows over a myriad of issues including violence in Manipur and mismanagement during the Yamuna floods.

Ruckus and sloganeering were witnessed during the meeting led to a temporary adjournment of the House and the passing of agendas without discussion. The protests started within ten minutes of the commencement of the meeting at 2:30 pm when Leader of the House Mukesh Goel raked up ethnic violence in Manipur which has resulted in hundreds of deaths in the northeastern state.

Whereas, the BJP councillors started protesting over the excessive floods in the city in the past few weeks and reached well-flashing posters and banners against CM Arvind Kejriwal calling him a “liar.”

AAP councillors were seen objecting to this while Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House once for 15 minutes. The BJP leaders in the House raised the issue of three children drowning in the Yamuna River and presented a condolence motion requesting silence for two minutes, which was accepted by the Mayor.

However, the House proceeding resumed at 3 pm again amid continuous sloganeering by BJP councillors. Unable to restore order, the Mayor eventually announced that the agenda for the meeting had been passed without any discussion and adjourned the House amid the ruckus till further notice.

Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said that AAP ran away from the discussion to “straighten its political owl.”

NEW DELHI: Clashes erupted in the House meeting of the Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Monday as councillors from BJP and AAP came to blows over a myriad of issues including violence in Manipur and mismanagement during the Yamuna floods. Ruckus and sloganeering were witnessed during the meeting led to a temporary adjournment of the House and the passing of agendas without discussion. The protests started within ten minutes of the commencement of the meeting at 2:30 pm when Leader of the House Mukesh Goel raked up ethnic violence in Manipur which has resulted in hundreds of deaths in the northeastern state. Whereas, the BJP councillors started protesting over the excessive floods in the city in the past few weeks and reached well-flashing posters and banners against CM Arvind Kejriwal calling him a “liar.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); AAP councillors were seen objecting to this while Mayor Shelly Oberoi adjourned the House once for 15 minutes. The BJP leaders in the House raised the issue of three children drowning in the Yamuna River and presented a condolence motion requesting silence for two minutes, which was accepted by the Mayor. However, the House proceeding resumed at 3 pm again amid continuous sloganeering by BJP councillors. Unable to restore order, the Mayor eventually announced that the agenda for the meeting had been passed without any discussion and adjourned the House amid the ruckus till further notice. Leader of Opposition Raja Iqbal Singh said that AAP ran away from the discussion to “straighten its political owl.”