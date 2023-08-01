Home Cities Delhi

MCD to procure drones to monitor mosquitoes, undertake fumigation

The drones will be used to spray larvicide on major drains, as also for checking any mosquito larvae breeding on rooftops, etc, he said.

Published: 01st August 2023 07:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 07:37 AM   |  A+A-

MCD Headquarters.(File Photo)

MCD Headquarters.(File Photo)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MCD will soon float a tender for the procurement of drones that will be deployed for monitoring and concurrent anti-larval spraying on major drains and far-flung areas to prevent the breeding of mosquito larvae, officials said on Monday. The move comes amid a rise in dengue cases in Delhi.

According to the latest report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the tally was at 243 till July 28. “As per our plan, we will be procuring drones for monitoring and concurrent anti-larval spray activity. The tender for the procurement of drones will be floated soon and within a month-and-a-half the project should be on the ground,” a senior MCD official said.

The drones will be used to spray larvicide on major drains, as also for checking any mosquito larvae breeding on rooftops, etc, he said. Drones and Artificial Intelligence-based platforms will be used this year as part of a comprehensive plan to combat dengue, with focused fumigation at monument sites, hotels and markets in Delhi, which will host the G20 Summit in September.

A senior MCD official said “our plan is to make the city cleaner, safer and more vibrant” so that the visiting delegates of the bloc go back with a wonderful experience.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MCD anti-larval
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp