MCD to procure drones to monitor mosquitoes, undertake fumigation

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The MCD will soon float a tender for the procurement of drones that will be deployed for monitoring and concurrent anti-larval spraying on major drains and far-flung areas to prevent the breeding of mosquito larvae, officials said on Monday. The move comes amid a rise in dengue cases in Delhi.

According to the latest report issued by the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), the tally was at 243 till July 28. “As per our plan, we will be procuring drones for monitoring and concurrent anti-larval spray activity. The tender for the procurement of drones will be floated soon and within a month-and-a-half the project should be on the ground,” a senior MCD official said.

The drones will be used to spray larvicide on major drains, as also for checking any mosquito larvae breeding on rooftops, etc, he said. Drones and Artificial Intelligence-based platforms will be used this year as part of a comprehensive plan to combat dengue, with focused fumigation at monument sites, hotels and markets in Delhi, which will host the G20 Summit in September.

A senior MCD official said “our plan is to make the city cleaner, safer and more vibrant” so that the visiting delegates of the bloc go back with a wonderful experience.

