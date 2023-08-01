Home Cities Delhi

Only legislature can prohibit cow slaughter, says Delhi High Court

It said for other states, the petitioner was free to take appropriate steps in light of an SC decision, which held that legislature cannot be compelled to come out with particular legislation.

Published: 01st August 2023 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2023 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

Delhi High Court

Delhi High Court (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The Delhi High Court has refused to direct the Centre to impose a ‘total prohibition” on the slaughter of cows and their progeny, saying the competent legislature has to be approached for any steps in this regard. A bench headed by Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma, while dealing with a public interest litigation by Brishbhan Verma, noted that there is already a ban in respect of cow slaughter in the national capital pursuant to a law enacted by the city government.

It said for other states, the petitioner was free to take appropriate steps in light of a Supreme Court decision, which held that legislature cannot be compelled to come out with particular legislation.“The SC observed that only a competent legislature can decide such questions arising in relation to the prohibition of slaughter of cow and its progeny, and the Supreme Court, in the exercise of its writ jurisdiction, cannot compel the legislature to promulgate particular legislation. The court ultimately left it to the appellants in the case to approach the legislature,’ said a bench, also comprising Justice Sanjeev Narula, in an order passed last week.

“There is already an Act in force in the State of Delhi as discussed above which provides for a ban on slaughter of cattle, and in respect of other states the Petitioner shall certainly be free to take appropriate steps in light of the order passed by the Hon’ble Supreme Court,’ the court said. The petitioner prayed for a direction to the Centre for a “total prohibition” on the ‘slaughter of cow and its progeny which includes old-useless bulls, bullocks and old buffaloes and male counterpart, without any further delay’.

In light of the top court’s order, the high court said the petitioner ‘cannot press for the reliefs sought in this petition’.The Centre, represented by its counsel Monika Arora, submitted that all the states and Union territories have enacted legislation to restrict/ban the slaughter of cows and their progeny, except five states and one Union Territory, i.e., Arunachal Pradesh, Kerala, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Lakshadweep.

It further said the legislative competence with respect to the issue in the present case lies with the state governments and in respect of Delhi, the prohibition on slaughter of cows is already in force through the Delhi Agricultural Cattle Preservation Act, 1994. Delhi government counsel Santosh Kumar Tripathi
said the provisions of the Delhi Act makes it very clear that there is a complete ban in respect of cow slaughter in the national capital.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Delhi High Court cow slaughter
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp