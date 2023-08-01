Plan ready to deal with bomb threats to schools: Delhi police

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Delhi police on Monday told the Delhi High Court that it has prepared an action plan to deal with bomb threat calls made to schools as well as a procedure to be followed in cases of “hoax calls”.

In a status report filed in response to a petition raising concerns regarding bomb threats in schools this year, it said it has bomb disposal squads and teams to deal with such threats and incidents in terms of a standard operating procedure in place.

The report also said that bomb threat calls received by certain schools this year were found to be hoaxes and action has been taken against the juvenile suspects. On May 22, the high court asked police to submit an action plan dealing with bomb threats made to schools to ensure the safety and security of children, teachers, staff and all other stakeholders. The court’s direction came on a petition filed by the parent of a child studying in DPS Mathura Road, which received one such call earlier this year.

