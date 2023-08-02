Over 85,000 candidates get seats in DU in first round

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: More than 52 % of the 85,853 candidates allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round are women, officials said on Tuesday. The seat allocation for undergraduate programmes is being done under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. In the first round of seat allocation, 45,287 seats have been allotted to women, while 40,565 seats to men, they said.

There is a transgender student also. In a statement, the university said that “a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself”. “This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR (unreserved), SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants,” it said.

The statement said those allotted seats include 71,578 students from the CBSE board, 3,028 from the ISCE board, and 2,344 students from the Bihar School Examination Board. DU said that 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for seat allocation based on their preference of programme and college combination.

As many as 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, the officials said. There are nearly 71,000 seats across colleges in DU. However, the allotment of seats is higher than the number of seats to achieve optimal seat allocation. Twenty per cent extra seats have been allocated to unreserved, OBC and EWS categories while 30 % extra allotment has been made for SCs, STs and people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) across programmes and colleges.

NEW DELHI: More than 52 % of the 85,853 candidates allotted seats in undergraduate courses in Delhi University (DU) colleges in the first round are women, officials said on Tuesday. The seat allocation for undergraduate programmes is being done under the Common Seat Allocation System (CSAS)-UG-2023. In the first round of seat allocation, 45,287 seats have been allotted to women, while 40,565 seats to men, they said. There is a transgender student also. In a statement, the university said that “a total of 85,853 allocations have been done in the First CSAS round itself”. “This includes allocation to all programmes in all colleges in UR (unreserved), SC, ST, OBC (NCL), EWS and two supernumerary quotas, PwBD and Kashmiri Migrants,” it said. The statement said those allotted seats include 71,578 students from the CBSE board, 3,028 from the ISCE board, and 2,344 students from the Bihar School Examination Board. DU said that 2,02,416 eligible candidates were considered for seat allocation based on their preference of programme and college combination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As many as 7,042 candidates have got their first preference, the officials said. There are nearly 71,000 seats across colleges in DU. However, the allotment of seats is higher than the number of seats to achieve optimal seat allocation. Twenty per cent extra seats have been allocated to unreserved, OBC and EWS categories while 30 % extra allotment has been made for SCs, STs and people with benchmark disabilities (PwBD) across programmes and colleges.