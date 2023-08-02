Home Cities Delhi

BJP wants Delhi transport minister to quit over panic buttons

The demand comes in the wake of a report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Vigilance department, insinuating suspected irregularities in installation of panic buttons in buses.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:02 AM   |  A+A-

By Amit Pandey
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The political landscape in Delhi has been engulfed in controversy over alleged irregularities in the installation of panic buttons in transport buses with the opposition BJP demanding the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The demand comes in the wake of a report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Vigilance department, insinuating suspected irregularities in the process. The ACB’s report has raised serious concerns, prompting the investigating agency to request the Department of Vigilance to approve the registration of a case against Om Dholle, Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department, and carry out an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Addressing the press, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that crores of rupees have been misappropriated under the guise of panic buttons. He further accused the Kejriwal government of collecting more than one crore rupees in maintenance charges from Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

Sachdeva claimed that in the span of five years, the government has accumulated a staggering Rs 800 crore in the panic button scheme. The BJP’s demand for answers from CM Arvind Kejriwal comes as they assert that no complaint has been registered regarding the functionality of the panic buttons, raising questions on the legitimacy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kailash Gahlot DTC panic button
India Matters
FILE - Wrestling Federation of India President and BJP MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. (Photo | PTI)
Wrestlers protest: Delhi Police seeks cancellation of case filed by minor against WFI chief
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
‘No lungis and nighties’: Greater Noida society’s bizarre diktat
Delhi Services Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj (File photo | PTI)
Saurabh Bharadwaj files police complaint alleging conspiracy by officer YVVJ Rajasekhar
Locals react as high tidal waves lash the shore ahead of the landfall of Cyclone Biparjoy, in Mumbai, on June 14, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat braces for landfall this evening; NDRF teams deployed for rescue ops

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp