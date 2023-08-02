BJP wants Delhi transport minister to quit over panic buttons

Amit Pandey By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The political landscape in Delhi has been engulfed in controversy over alleged irregularities in the installation of panic buttons in transport buses with the opposition BJP demanding the resignation of transport minister Kailash Gahlot.

The demand comes in the wake of a report submitted by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) to the Vigilance department, insinuating suspected irregularities in the process. The ACB’s report has raised serious concerns, prompting the investigating agency to request the Department of Vigilance to approve the registration of a case against Om Dholle, Deputy Commissioner of the Transport Department, and carry out an investigation under the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Addressing the press, Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva alleged that crores of rupees have been misappropriated under the guise of panic buttons. He further accused the Kejriwal government of collecting more than one crore rupees in maintenance charges from Delhi Transport Corporation buses.

Sachdeva claimed that in the span of five years, the government has accumulated a staggering Rs 800 crore in the panic button scheme. The BJP’s demand for answers from CM Arvind Kejriwal comes as they assert that no complaint has been registered regarding the functionality of the panic buttons, raising questions on the legitimacy.

