DCW writes to President over Manipur situation

DCW chief Swati Maliwal was in Manipur last week to interact with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wracked the state since May.

Published: 02nd August 2023 09:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2023 09:31 AM   |  A+A-

Manipur violence

DCW chief Swati Maliwal meets the kin of victims in Manipur. ( Photo | Twitter @Swati Maliwal)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  PRESIDENT’S rule should be imposed in Manipur and a Supreme Court-monitored SIT be set up to probe the clashes, the Delhi Commission for Women said in a report listing interim recommendations sent to President Droupadi Murmu.

DCW chief Swati Maliwal was in Manipur last week to interact with survivors of the ethnic violence that has wracked the state since May. The panel has given 24 interim recommendations to the President on this pertinent issue.

“Given the extent of polarisation between the two communities, President’s rule, as per Article 356 of the Constitution, should be urgently imposed. The administration needs to be run by those trusted by both the communities,” the report said.

